Search terms

EN
AR

Steam iron

GC2960/02
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC2960/02

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Built to perform, day after day

      Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

      • 2200 W
      • 35 g/min steam
      • 110 g steam boost
      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        2 m

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Steam Boost
        Up to 110 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.2 kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.