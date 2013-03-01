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  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
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    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2920/70

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    1 award

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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    PowerLife Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

    • Steam 35g/min;110g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2200 Watts
    Powerful steam for fast ironing

    Powerful steam for fast ironing

    This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

    Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

    Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

    The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

    After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc in pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Power China
      1850  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1.2  kg
      Product dimensions
      29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      • 1.8 m outside Europe
      • 1.9 m within Europe

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1.8  m

    • Crease removal

      Continuous steam
      Up to 35 gr/min
      Steam Boost
      Up to 110 gr/min

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

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