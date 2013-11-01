2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!
2100 W
35 g/min steam
95 g steam boost
2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Elle
01/11/2013
United Kingdom
It is simple to use
It is light, simple and powerful to use. It is an excellent product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron
sajid
23/09/2015
United Kingdom
good & easy ironing.
I am using this iron since one, working very good but i have problem. Fungus in side water compartment. How to clean this fungus?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron
BJD58
04/09/2014
United Kingdom
Everything you would need in an iron
It has a really nice smooth movement when ironing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/70 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/70 Steam iron