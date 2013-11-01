ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2920/02

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2100 W

  • 35 g/min steam

  • 95 g steam boost

Constant high steam output

Constant high steam output

2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It is simple to use

It is light, simple and powerful to use. It is an excellent product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron

23/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good & easy ironing.

I am using this iron since one, working very good but i have problem. Fungus in side water compartment. How to clean this fungus?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron

04/09/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Everything you would need in an iron

It has a really nice smooth movement when ironing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/70 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/70 Steam iron

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.