2800 series Steam iron

GC2860/02
    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

      With new SteamGlide soleplate

      With new SteamGlide soleplate

      • 2100W
      • 32g/min steam
      • 95g steam boost
      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.

      Constant high steam output

      Constant high steam output

      2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2 m
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        32 g/min
        Power
        2100 W
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        95 g

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2 kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

