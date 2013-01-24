Home
Steam iron

GC2820
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    Steam iron

    GC2820

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2820/02 gives you value for money that lasts!

    Steam iron

    Steam iron

      Built to perform, day after day

      Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate

      • Steam 30g/min;90g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2000 Watts
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      The pills breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

      After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc into small pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2 m
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        30 g/min
        Power
        2000 W
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        90 g

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.2 kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5 cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

