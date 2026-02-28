2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2820/02
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2820/02 gives you value for money that lasts!
Steam 30g/min;90g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2000 Watts
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc into small pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.
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