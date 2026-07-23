GC215/26
Iron-like results, without the hassle
The Philips OneTurn hybrid iron/steamer delivers powerful, precise performance with ultimate convenience - no board, no wait, no leaks¹. Enjoy crisp, iron-like results twice as fast, in one sleek, easy-to-use solution.²See all benefits
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Powerful enough for full ironing sessions, yet ready in seconds for a last-minute touch-up, the compact Philips OneTurn makes garment care effortless. No setup, no waiting, just crisp, wrinkle-free results whenever you need them. The Soft Ironing Board features a board-inspired shape, a large ironing surface and an advanced 4-layer construction providing enhanced support, stability and moisture management for a more comfortable ironing experience. Foldable and easy to store thanks to its integrated Velcro strap, can be used both vertically and horizontally to suit different garments needs.⁴
Experience full ironing power without the bulk of a traditional steam iron. Our innovative technology delivers powerful, consistent steam with guaranteed no leaks¹ for crisp, iron-like results on any fabric - from delicate silks to structured cottons.
Crisp ironing and gentle steaming in one lightweight device. Seamlessly switch between horizontal ironing for structured pieces and vertical steaming for delicate garments with a simple turn. Consistent steam output (45g/min) at any angle ensures flawless results.
OneTurn is 50% lighter and heats up faster than traditional steam irons². Small in size but big on performance, it's the perfect blend of speed, power, and convenience for modern lifestyles.
Switch between precision and speed with our signature diamond shape soleplate. Use the I-shape for targeted touch-ups or the T-shape for one-stroke coverage. OneTurn adapts to your needs, offering the flexibility of a hybrid iron and steamer.
With OptimalTEMP technology, you get one perfect temperature for all ironable fabrics. No temperature settings required - just glide from silk to denim with confidence.
Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate features a titanium layer and 6-layer coating for smooth gliding. Non-stick, scratch-resistant, and easy to clean - designed for effortless movement across all fabrics.
Tackle tough wrinkles with triple steam bursts (90g/min) that penetrate deep into fabric layers, smoothing even the most stubborn creases. Powerful ironing and steaming, ideal for thicker textiles and quick, last-minute touch-ups
The 200 ml removable water tank allows for easy, spill-free refills and quick maintenance - no need to turn off the device. Just detach, refill, and continue steaming. For longer sessions, an additional 300 ml water tank is included, so you can iron more with fewer interruptions.
After being left idle for 8 minutes, the built-in Auto Shut-Off activates, fully turning off the iron after 10 minutes. It helps prevent accidents and saves energy - keeping the home safe while reducing electricity use.
Maintain peak performance with our rinsing system. Extend the life of your device and ensure consistent steam output over time.³
Stylish and safe, the heat-resistant resting dock protects your surfaces and keeps your OneTurn ready between uses. Designed for easy storage and on-the-go convenience.
Thanks to its innovative steam engine, OneTurn delivers the same powerful steam rate as traditional Philips steam irons (45 g/min) while operating at just 1800 W.⁴
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