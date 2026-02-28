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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Easy6 Express Ironing board GC202/10
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Easy6 Express Ironing board
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Easy6 Express Ironing board GC202/10
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Easy6 Express Ironing board

Discontinued

Easy6 ExpressIroning board

GC202/10

1 award

6 clever solutions for easy ironing

Ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience.This Philips ironing board is designed for steam irons. With 6 clever solutions, ironing will become easier and more efficient.

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with ShoulderShape

6 clever solutions for easy ironing

Smoother gliding with multi-layered board cover

Smoother gliding with multi-layered board cover

The board cover is made of 100% cotton and is supported by foam and felt layers. This combination provides a comfortable and smooth ironing surface.

Convenient ironing for everyone: adjustable height

The height of the ironing board is easy to adjust to your own height with a lever, located underneath the board surface. The height can be adjusted between 70 and 94cm.

Designed for safety: child and transport lock

Designed for safety: child and transport lock

Child and transport lock prevents accidental collapsing of the board while ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage.

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