2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1905/01
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed
Spray
Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.
Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Awards
Reviews