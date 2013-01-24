Home
      • 1.5 kg
      • 1200 W
      • 1.7 m cord length
      • Non-stick soleplate
      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all ironable garments.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

      1.5 kg weight of iron helps in making ironing easier

      The additional weight of the iron helps in achieving effective ironing results even on the tough garments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Power
        1200  W

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.7  m
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Long lasting cord
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        Easy cord winding
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.5  kg

