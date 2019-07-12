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    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1756/20

    Easy and effective

    EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

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    EasySpeed Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Easy and effective

    4 steam settings for better ironing results

    • Steam boost up to 100 g
    • Ceramic soleplate
    • Drip stop
    • Auto shut-off
    220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

    220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

    Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

    Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

    The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

    Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

    Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

    100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

    Ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and scratch resistance

    Ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and scratch resistance

    Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It's non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

    Auto shut-off switches off when iron is no longer in use

    Auto shut-off switches off when iron is no longer in use

    The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

    Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

    Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

    This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

    Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

    Wider hole for easy water filling*

    Wider hole for easy water filling*

    Technical Specifications

    • Ease of use

      Drip Stop
      Yes

    • Power

      On mode (ECO mode)
      .

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.9  m
      Heating time
      30 sec

    • Design

      Color
      Blue

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      220  ml
      Soleplate name
      Ceramic
      Auto shut-off
      Yes
      Indicator light
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2000  W
      Steam boost
      Up to 100  g
      Continuous steam
      25  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Built-in Calc Clean Slider

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      0.75  kg

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