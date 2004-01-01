Search terms

Steam iron

GC1490
    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

      Less refilling with large 270 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the extra-large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        270  ml
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        1.8  m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        20  g/min
        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Power
        1400  W
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.06  kg
        Voltage
        220  V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

