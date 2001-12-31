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    Dry iron

    GC135/01

    Overall rating / 5
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    Simple, fast and effective

    This high quality lightweight Philips iron GC135/01 is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Dry iron

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    Simple, fast and effective

    Lightweight, quality iron

    • Aluminium Iron Soleplate
    • 950-1100 Iron Watts
    • 1.8 M cord length
    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

    1100 W Powerful iron

    1100 W Powerful iron

    1100 W Powerful Philips iron

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

    Cast-in soleplate technology

    Cast-in soleplate technology for faster and uniform heating

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      0.76  kg
      Product dimensions
      25.5 x 11.1 x 12.8  cm
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Easy to use

      Power cord length
      1.8  m

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1.8  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      Aluminium
      Power
      950 - 1100  W

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