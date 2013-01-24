Home
SilentStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9304/01
    Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed home life with Philips SilentStar vacuum cleaner. With its unique SilentSeal nozzle, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful cleaning performance with minimal noise.

      Tough on dust, gentle on your ears

      • Eco
      • SilentSeal nozzle
      • HEPA 13 washable filter
      • Parquet
      Optimal performance & low noise due to the SilentSeal nozzle

      Optimal performance & low noise due to the SilentSeal nozzle

      The SilentSeal nozzle contributes to an optimal performance in both low noise and dust and fluff pick up. It is optimally sealed for efficient airflow resulting in best cleaning performance - made by WesselWerk.

      Aerodynamic air channel reduces noise to a quiet 70 dB

      Aerodynamic air channel reduces noise to a quiet 70 dB

      The air channel has been finetuned to make sure the air slides a smooth way out that minimizes noise creation. Additionally a special motor suspension reduces vibrations.

      1250 Watt HD motor delivering 2000 Watt performance*

      1250 Watt HD motor delivering 2000 Watt performance*

      Highly efficient 1250 Watt HD (High Density) motor generates max. 400 Watt suction power, which means that it uses 30% less energy with the same cleaning result as a 2000 Watt appliance.*

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

      Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

      This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.8 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 290 x 250 mm

      • Usability

        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Cord length
        8 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        11 m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes
        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Dust capacity
        3.5 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Low noise SilentSeal nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip

      • Design

        Color
        Dark aubergine

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        32 kPa
        Suction power (max)
        400 W
        Airflow (max)
        42 l/s
        Input power (max)
        1250 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1250 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        70 dB

