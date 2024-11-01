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  • The power of silence The power of silence The power of silence

    SilentStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9304/01

    The power of silence

    Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed home life with Philips SilentStar vacuum cleaner. With its unique SilentSeal nozzle, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful cleaning performance with minimal noise.

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    SilentStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

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    The power of silence

    Tough on dust, gentle on your ears

    • Eco
    • SilentSeal nozzle
    • HEPA 13 washable filter
    • Parquet
    Optimal performance & low noise due to the SilentSeal nozzle

    Optimal performance & low noise due to the SilentSeal nozzle

    The SilentSeal nozzle contributes to an optimal performance in both low noise and dust and fluff pick up. It is optimally sealed for efficient airflow resulting in best cleaning performance - made by WesselWerk.

    Aerodynamic air channel reduces noise to a quiet 70 dB

    Aerodynamic air channel reduces noise to a quiet 70 dB

    The air channel has been finetuned to make sure the air slides a smooth way out that minimizes noise creation. Additionally a special motor suspension reduces vibrations.

    1250 Watt HD motor delivering 2000 Watt performance*

    1250 Watt HD motor delivering 2000 Watt performance*

    Highly efficient 1250 Watt HD (High Density) motor generates max. 400 Watt suction power, which means that it uses 30% less energy with the same cleaning result as a 2000 Watt appliance.*

    HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

    HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

    This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

    Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

    Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

    No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

    Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

    Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

    This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Low noise SilentSeal nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Brush
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On handgrip
      Additional nozzle
      Parquet nozzle

    • Design

      Color
      Dark aubergine

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      500 x 290 x 250  mm
      Weight of product
      6.8  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Filtration

      Dust bag type
      s-bag
      Exhaust filter
      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
      HEPA Air Seal
      Yes

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Button
      Action radius
      11  m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Dust full indicator
      Yes
      Wheel type
      Rubber
      Clean Comfort cassette
      Yes

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