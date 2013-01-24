Home
PerformerPro

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9194/01
1 Awards
  • Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up* Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up* Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*
    PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9194/01
    1 Awards

    Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*

    With its powerful 2200W motor and specially designed dust chamber, Philips PerformerPro vacuum cleaner maintains high airflow, giving you the highest suction power. For great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up!* See all benefits

      Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*

      with 2200W motor and 5L dust capacity

      • 2200W
      • HEPA 13 filter
      • 5L
      • Turbo brush
      2200 Watt motor generating max. 500W suction power

      2200 Watt motor generating max. 500W suction power

      2200 W motor generates max. 500W suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Revolutionary Airflow Max technology for extreme suction

      Revolutionary Airflow Max technology for extreme suction

      Airflow Max technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get the highest suction power, even as the bag fills-up!

      5L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      5L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      The specially designed 5L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

      New 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

      New 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

      The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

      Turbo Brush nozzle for more thorough cleaning of your carpet

      Turbo Brush nozzle for more thorough cleaning of your carpet

      The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets, easily removing hair and fluff. The rotating brush inside the nozzle actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a better cleaning performance on caprets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage in case of use on hard floors.

      HEPA AirSeal with HEPA 13 filter retains 99.99% of dust

      HEPA AirSeal with HEPA 13 filter retains 99.99% of dust

      HEPA 13 filter and AirSeal capture even the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, allergen free air. The exhaust air is even cleaner than the air in the room.

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      This vacuum cleaner with HEPA 13 filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The HEPA 13 filter purifies the exhaust air up to 99,95% of allergens from; cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      The Philips s-bag Ultra Long Performance made of five layers of high quality, non-clogging material captures even the finest dust. This excellent filtration gives you a better cleaning result and clean air in your home. The multilayer filtration also maintains the vacuum cleaners high suction power during the entire lifetime of the bag. The s-bag ULP has been tested and certified by the independent test institute TÜV Rheinland Group, proven to last up to 80% longer than a standard dustbag.

      Long reach for convenient cleaning

      Long reach for convenient cleaning

      11 m reach allows you to clean a larger surface without having to switch the plug.

      360Flex hose swivel for smooth maneuvering

      360Flex hose swivel for smooth maneuvering

      The Philips 360Flex hose swivel offers full 360 degrees of rotation of the hose for smooth maneuvering of the vacuum cleaner around your house.

      SmartLock coupling to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      SmartLock coupling to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      The unique Philips SmartLock coupling on nozzles and the telescopic tube easily connects, and disconnects, these parts during cleaning. The SmartLock coupling intuitively allows you to adjust the telescopic tube to your preferred height.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.0 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 310 x 300 mm

      • Usability

        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Handgrip
        Ergonomic grip with air slider
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Action radius
        11 m
        Cord length
        8 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Park or storage assist
        Vertical and horizontal

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes
        Motor filter
        Triple layer
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Ultra Long Performance
        Dust capacity
        5 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • 2-in-1 brush/small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Additional nozzle
        Turbo brush

      • Design

        Color
        Cognac

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        51 l/s
        Vacuum (max)
        36 kPa
        Suction power (max)
        500 W
        Input power (max)
        2200 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79 dB
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W

            • Suction power tested in accordance with international standard IEC 60312-1, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer LifeStyle B.V., August 2012)