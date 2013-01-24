Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*
With its powerful 2200W motor and specially designed dust chamber, Philips PerformerPro vacuum cleaner maintains high airflow, giving you the highest suction power. For great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up!* See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*
With its powerful 2200W motor and specially designed dust chamber, Philips PerformerPro vacuum cleaner maintains high airflow, giving you the highest suction power. For great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up!* See all benefits
Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*
With its powerful 2200W motor and specially designed dust chamber, Philips PerformerPro vacuum cleaner maintains high airflow, giving you the highest suction power. For great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up!* See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*
With its powerful 2200W motor and specially designed dust chamber, Philips PerformerPro vacuum cleaner maintains high airflow, giving you the highest suction power. For great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up!* See all benefits
2200 W motor generates max. 500W suction power for excellent cleaning results.
Airflow Max technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get the highest suction power, even as the bag fills-up!
The specially designed 5L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.
The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.
HEPA 13 filter and AirSeal capture even the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, allergen free air. The exhaust air is even cleaner than the air in the room.
This vacuum cleaner with HEPA 13 filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The HEPA 13 filter purifies the exhaust air up to 99,95% of allergens from; cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.
The Philips s-bag Ultra Long Performance made of five layers of high quality, non-clogging material captures even the finest dust. This excellent filtration gives you a better cleaning result and clean air in your home. The multilayer filtration also maintains the vacuum cleaners high suction power during the entire lifetime of the bag. The s-bag ULP has been tested and certified by the independent test institute TÜV Rheinland Group, proven to last up to 80% longer than a standard dustbag.
11 m reach allows you to clean a larger surface without having to switch the plug.
The Philips 360Flex hose swivel offers full 360 degrees of rotation of the hose for smooth maneuvering of the vacuum cleaner around your house.
The unique Philips SmartLock coupling on nozzles and the telescopic tube easily connects, and disconnects, these parts during cleaning. The SmartLock coupling intuitively allows you to adjust the telescopic tube to your preferred height.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient to use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places. The air slider allows you to adjust the suction power without having to bend down.
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance