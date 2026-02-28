2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC9184/01
Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*
With its powerful 2100W motor and specially designed dust chamber, Philips PerformerPro vacuum cleaner maintains high airflow, giving you the highest suction power. For great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up!*
2100 W
HEPA 12 filter
5L
2100 W motor generates max. 475W suction power for excellent cleaning results.
The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.
This special outlet filter captures 99.5% of the dust before the air is blown back into your room, ensuring a clean, dust-free, environment.
Reviews
Suction power tested in accordance with international standard IEC 60312-1, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer LifeStyle B.V., August 2012)