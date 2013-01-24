Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*
With its powerful 2100W motor and specially designed dust chamber, Philips PerformerPro vacuum cleaner maintains high airflow, giving you the highest suction power. For great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up!* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2100 W motor generates max. 475W suction power for excellent cleaning results.
The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.
This special outlet filter captures 99.5% of the dust before the air is blown back into your room, ensuring a clean, dust-free, environment.
The Philips s-bag Ultra Long Performance made of five layers of high quality, non-clogging material captures even the finest dust. This excellent filtration gives you a better cleaning result and clean air in your home. The multilayer filtration also maintains the vacuum cleaners high suction power during the entire lifetime of the bag. The s-bag ULP has been tested and certified by the independent test institute TÜV Rheinland Group, proven to last up to 80% longer than a standard dustbag.
The Philips 360Flex hose swivel offers full 360 degrees of rotation of the hose for smooth maneuvering of the vacuum cleaner around your house.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient to use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places. The air slider allows you to adjust the suction power without having to bend down.
The specially designed 5L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.
Airflow Max technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get the highest suction power, even as the bag fills-up!
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance