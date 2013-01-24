Home
PerformerPro

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9184/01
  Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*
    PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9184/01
    Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*

    With its powerful 2100W motor and specially designed dust chamber, Philips PerformerPro vacuum cleaner maintains high airflow, giving you the highest suction power. For great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up!*

    PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag

    PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag

      with 2100W motor and 5L dust capacity

      • 2100 W
      • HEPA 12 filter
      • 5L
      2100 Watt motor generating max. 475W suction power

      2100 Watt motor generating max. 475W suction power

      2100 W motor generates max. 475W suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      New 3-in-1 TriActive nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

      New 3-in-1 TriActive nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.

      EPA 12 filter with 99.5% filtration of dust

      EPA 12 filter with 99.5% filtration of dust

      This special outlet filter captures 99.5% of the dust before the air is blown back into your room, ensuring a clean, dust-free, environment.

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      The Philips s-bag Ultra Long Performance made of five layers of high quality, non-clogging material captures even the finest dust. This excellent filtration gives you a better cleaning result and clean air in your home. The multilayer filtration also maintains the vacuum cleaners high suction power during the entire lifetime of the bag. The s-bag ULP has been tested and certified by the independent test institute TÜV Rheinland Group, proven to last up to 80% longer than a standard dustbag.

      360Flex hose swivel for smooth maneuvering

      360Flex hose swivel for smooth maneuvering

      The Philips 360Flex hose swivel offers full 360 degrees of rotation of the hose for smooth maneuvering of the vacuum cleaner around your house.

      Extra long grip with air slide for farther reach

      Extra long grip with air slide for farther reach

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient to use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places. The air slider allows you to adjust the suction power without having to bend down.

      5L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      5L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      The specially designed 5L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

      Revolutionary Airflow Max technology for extreme suction

      Revolutionary Airflow Max technology for extreme suction

      Airflow Max technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get the highest suction power, even as the bag fills-up!

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.0 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 310 x 300 mm

      • Usability

        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Action radius
        9 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Cord length
        6 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Dust capacity
        5 L
        Motor filter
        Triple layer
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Ultra Long Performance

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip

      • Design

        Color
        Star blue

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        2100 W
        Airflow (max)
        47 l/s
        Sound power level
        79 dB
        Suction power (max)
        475 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Vacuum (max)
        35 kPa

            • Suction power tested in accordance with international standard IEC 60312-1, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer LifeStyle B.V., August 2012)