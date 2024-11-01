Search terms

EN
AR
  • The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever

    Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC9170/61

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC917x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC917x range takes care of all your dust and dirt.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

    The highest suction power ever

    500 Watt suction power for effortless cleaning

    • 2200 W
    • 500W suction power
    • Allergy H13 filter
    2200W motor generating max. 500W suction power

    2200W motor generating max. 500W suction power

    Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

    Long 10-meter reach goes further without unplugging

    Long 10-meter reach goes further without unplugging

    With a reach of 10 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13*.

    Easy long-lasting bags fit into XXL 4-liter dust chamber

    Easy long-lasting bags fit into XXL 4-liter dust chamber

    Large 4-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle

    • Design

      Color
      Slate grey

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      500 x 320 x 280  mm
      Weight of product
      6.3  kg

    • Filtration

      Dust bag type
      s-bag
      Exhaust filter
      Allergy H13 filter
      HEPA Air Seal
      Yes

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Button
      Action radius
      10  m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Dust full indicator
      Yes
      Wheel type
      Rubber
      Clean Comfort cassette
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.