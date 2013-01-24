Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner FC9170/61 2200 W 500W suction power Allergy H13 filter

FC9170/61
Overall rating / 5
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner FC9170/61 2200 W 500W suction power Allergy H13 filter

    FC9170/61

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner FC9170/61 2200 W 500W suction power Allergy H13 filter

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner FC9170/61 2200 W 500W suction power Allergy H13 filter

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product

    Find service center

    Search