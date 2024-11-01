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    Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9160/01

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt.

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    Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

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    The highest suction power ever

    500 Watt suction power for effortless cleaning

    • 2200W
    • 500W suction power
    • HEPA 13 filter
    2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

    2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

    Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

    ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

    ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

    This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture, and other spaces in your house.

    s-bag in XXL 4 liter capacity for long-lasting performance

    s-bag in XXL 4 liter capacity for long-lasting performance

    This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

    Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

    Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On handgrip

    • Design

      Color
      Dark denim

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      500 x 320 x 280  mm
      Weight of product
      6.3  kg

    • Filtration

      Dust bag type
      s-bag
      Exhaust filter
      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Button
      Action radius
      12  m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Tube type
      Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Dust full indicator
      Yes
      Wheel type
      Rubber
      Clean Comfort cassette
      Yes

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