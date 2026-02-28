2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8915/01
Live life!
Get the job done quickly and easily with Philips HomeHero vacuum cleaner. This cleaner delivers great suction power, dust filtration, and flexible nozzles for thorough cleaning without the hassle.
2000W
AirflowMax technology
Parquet
This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 375 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.
This vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the EPA 12 filter (99.5% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.
This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.
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