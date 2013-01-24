Live life!
Get the job done quickly and easily with Philips HomeHero vacuum cleaner. This cleaner delivers great suction power, dust filtration, and flexible nozzles for thorough cleaning without the hassle.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 375 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.
This vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the EPA 12 filter (99.5% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.
This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.
No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.
When disposing the dust bag of your Philips vacuum cleaner, there will be no contact with the dust thanks to this patented dust bag holder.
