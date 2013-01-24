Home
FC8915
    -{discount-value}

    Get the job done quickly and easily with Philips HomeHero vacuum cleaner. This cleaner delivers great suction power, dust filtration, and flexible nozzles for thorough cleaning without the hassle.

      Vacuum cleaner for easy cleaning

      • 2000W
      • AirflowMax technology
      • Parquet
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 375 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 375 Watt suction power

      This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 375 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      EPA AirSeal plus EPA 12 filter

      EPA AirSeal plus EPA 12 filter

      This vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the EPA 12 filter (99.5% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

      Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

      Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

      This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      Unique Clean Comfort Cassette to avoid contact with dust

      Unique Clean Comfort Cassette to avoid contact with dust

      When disposing the dust bag of your Philips vacuum cleaner, there will be no contact with the dust thanks to this patented dust bag holder.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Cord length
        7 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        10 m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5 kg

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 washable filter
        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes
        Dust capacity
        3 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Wheeled all-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip

      • Design

        Color
        Dark midnight blue

      • Performance

        Suction power (max)
        375 W
        Airflow (max)
        42 l/s
        Vacuum (max)
        32 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79 dB
        Input power (max)
        2000 W

