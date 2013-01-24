Test winning multi-nozzle for thorough & gentle cleaning

Superior cleaning on all floor types thanks to this consumer test winning multi-nozzle. Its wide air channel is designed for optimal airflow, providing effective cleaning even alongside walls. Its special double hinge ensures permanent contact with the floor for best cleaning results. Designed and produced in Germany by WesselWerk, this high quality nozzle has a metal soleplate with surrounding brushes that gently and thoroughly clean hard floors, crevices and carpets.