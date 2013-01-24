Save up to 20% more energy*
The Philips EasyLife EnergyCare vacuum cleaner saves energy while keeping high-power cleaning results. The highly efficient motor provides the same performance as a 2000W vacuum cleaner but consumes 20% less energy. Get greener every day!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Save up to 20% more energy*
The Philips EasyLife EnergyCare vacuum cleaner saves energy while keeping high-power cleaning results. The highly efficient motor provides the same performance as a 2000W vacuum cleaner but consumes 20% less energy. Get greener every day!
Save up to 20% more energy*
The Philips EasyLife EnergyCare vacuum cleaner saves energy while keeping high-power cleaning results. The highly efficient motor provides the same performance as a 2000W vacuum cleaner but consumes 20% less energy. Get greener every day!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Save up to 20% more energy*
The Philips EasyLife EnergyCare vacuum cleaner saves energy while keeping high-power cleaning results. The highly efficient motor provides the same performance as a 2000W vacuum cleaner but consumes 20% less energy. Get greener every day!
The highly efficient motor delivers the same performance as a 2000W vacuum cleaner while consuming 20% less energy.
A long cord gives you a longer reach, so that you can clean a room without having to stop. This product has over 10m reach.
This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.
This large Philips dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your vacuum cleaner bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.
No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.
The efficient 1400 Watt motor generates 375 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use less energy but do not compromise on the cleaning results.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance