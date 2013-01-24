Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

EasyLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8134/01
  • Save up to 20% more energy* Save up to 20% more energy* Save up to 20% more energy*
    -{discount-value}

    EasyLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8134/01

    Save up to 20% more energy*

    The Philips EasyLife EnergyCare vacuum cleaner saves energy while keeping high-power cleaning results. The highly efficient motor provides the same performance as a 2000W vacuum cleaner but consumes 20% less energy. Get greener every day!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    EasyLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Save up to 20% more energy*

    The Philips EasyLife EnergyCare vacuum cleaner saves energy while keeping high-power cleaning results. The highly efficient motor provides the same performance as a 2000W vacuum cleaner but consumes 20% less energy. Get greener every day!

    Save up to 20% more energy*

    The Philips EasyLife EnergyCare vacuum cleaner saves energy while keeping high-power cleaning results. The highly efficient motor provides the same performance as a 2000W vacuum cleaner but consumes 20% less energy. Get greener every day!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    EasyLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Save up to 20% more energy*

    The Philips EasyLife EnergyCare vacuum cleaner saves energy while keeping high-power cleaning results. The highly efficient motor provides the same performance as a 2000W vacuum cleaner but consumes 20% less energy. Get greener every day!

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Save up to 20% more energy*

      Vacuum cleaner for greener results

      • 1400W
      Same performance as 2000W, with 20% less energy

      Same performance as 2000W, with 20% less energy

      The highly efficient motor delivers the same performance as a 2000W vacuum cleaner while consuming 20% less energy.

      Long cord for over 10m reach

      Long cord for over 10m reach

      A long cord gives you a longer reach, so that you can clean a room without having to stop. This product has over 10m reach.

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

      3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

      3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

      This large Philips dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your vacuum cleaner bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      1400 Watt motor generating max. 375 Watt suction power

      The efficient 1400 Watt motor generates 375 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use less energy but do not compromise on the cleaning results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials
        Motor
        Energy saving, high efficiency

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5 kg

      • Usability

        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Action radius
        10 m
        Cord length
        6 m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Tube coupling
        Conical

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        HEPA washable filter
        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Dust capacity
        3 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip

      • Design

        Color
        Siberian Green

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        28 kPa
        Suction power (max)
        375 W
        Airflow (max)
        40 l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1400 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Compared to 2000 Watt vacuum cleaner. Philips internal measurements, 2010.