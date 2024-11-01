Search terms

EN
AR
  • Removes visible dust and dirt Removes visible dust and dirt Removes visible dust and dirt

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6152/01

    Removes visible dust and dirt

    Philips handheld vacuum cleaner makes daily cleaning fast and easy. It comes with rechargeable batteries for maximum mobility and the by-packed accessories allow you to clean delicate surfaces and reach the most difficult corners.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    Similar products

    See all Hand vacuum cleaner

    Removes visible dust and dirt

    2-stage filtration technology for easy cleaning

    • 3.6 V
    • Deep Black & Blue
    • 2 accessories
    • Charging base
    Cordless operation gives you 100% mobility

    Cordless operation gives you 100% mobility

    Thanks to its rechargeable batteries you will be able to clean everywhere without being bound to a power outlet.

    2-stage filtration system for optimal cleaning results

    The two stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape again. The first filter blocks most of the dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

    NiMh battery for daily power usage

    The NiMH batteries of the handheld vacuum cleaner guarantee long-lasting power over time, compared to other type of batteries that suffer from memory effect.

    Easy to empty dust container

    The easy-release system of the dust container makes the disposal of dust and dirt hygienic, quick and easy.

    Ergonomic handle design for easy grip

    The Philips handheld vacuum cleaner has a looped handle that ensures easy grip for maximum comfort during use.

    Crevice and brush tools allow you to clean everywhere

    With the crevice and brush tools, you will be able to really clean everywhere. The soft brush attachment is gentle on delicate surfaces and the crevice tool lets you clean even those awkward, hard-to-reach places.

    With charging base for wall or table

    The Philips handheld vacuum cleaner comes with a charging base that ensures your battery is always full and ready to use, whenever you need it. Not only that, it also provides you with a place to store it, together with all its accessories. So it is always at hand and ready to go.

    Dust bin chamber for multiple cleaning runs

    The advanced dust bin is large enough for you to do multiple cleaning runs without needing to empty it in between.

    Lightweight to ensure maximum comfort

    Lightweight to ensure maximum comfort and minimum effort during your cleaning sessions.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      • Brush
      • Crevice tool

    • Design

      Color
      Deep black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      444x133x109  mm

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Battery voltage
      3.6  V
      Charging time
      16-18  hour(s)
      Runtime
      9-10  minute(s)

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.5  l
      Filter system
      2-stage cyclonic action

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.