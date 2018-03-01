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    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6148/01

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Greener every day

    The Philips MiniVac EnergyCare 10.8 V vacuum cleaner has lightweight and powerful, long-lasting Lithium-Ion battery technology. The efficient charging system stops using power when the batteries full, so no energy is wasted.

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    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

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    Greener every day

    Save up to 70% energy with efficient charging*

    • 10.8V battery (Lithium)
    • Bagless Cyclonic
    • Crevice and brush tool
    • Eco
    Longer-lasting lightweight Lithium-Ion batteries

    Longer-lasting lightweight Lithium-Ion batteries

    The powerful Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries of the Philips Mini Vac have longer-lasting power versus standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.

    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

    Charging stand with brush tool and crevice tool

    Charging stand with brush tool and crevice tool

    The charging stand of the MiniVac holds both a brush tool and a crevice tool. The brush tool makes sure you don't damage delicate surfaces when cleaning, while the crevice tool gives you access to hard to reach pleaces.

    Charging system switches off when batteries are full

    Charging system switches off when batteries are full

    The efficient charging system automatically shuts off when the batteries are fully charged. Therefore it stops using power and it saves energy. Other charging system normally keep charging even when batteries are full and therefore waste energy.

    Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

    Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

    The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

    Looped handle ensure optimum grip

    Looped handle ensure optimum grip

    The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

    One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

    One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

    The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Other accessories
      Charging base

    • Design

      Design features
      Translucent dust chamber
      Color
      White and green

    • Weight and dimensions

      Appliances per A-box
      6
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      460 x 160 x 160  mm
      Weight of product
      0.8  kg
      Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
      508 x 335 x 490  mm

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Battery voltage
      10.8  V
      Charging time
      8  hour(s)
      Vacuum (max)
      4.3  kPa
      Runtime
      9  minute(s)
      Input power (max)
      100  W
      Suction power (max)
      22  W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      81  dB
      Airflow (max)
      950  l/min

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.5  l
      Filter system
      2-stage cyclonic action

    • Usability

      Special features
      • Charging indication
      • Soft touch handle

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    • compared to Philips predecessor model FC6050. Internal test 2007 Philips Consumer Lifestyle.
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