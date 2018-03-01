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  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6142/01

    Overall rating / 5
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    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Wet&Dry 4.8 V vacuum cleaner. Clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system. The aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up.

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    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

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    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Wet & Dry system and aerodynamic nozzle

    • 4.8V battery
    • Bagless Cyclonic
    • Crevice, brush tool, squeegee
    • Wet & dry
    Slim charging base (for wall or table)

    Slim charging base (for wall or table)

    You can store the Philips Mini Vac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

    Looped handle ensure optimum grip

    Looped handle ensure optimum grip

    The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

    Powerful 4.8 V NiMH batteries

    Powerful 4.8 V NiMH batteries

    The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries of the Philips MiniVac do not cope with memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longerlasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.

    Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

    The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

    One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

    The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the MiniVac without touching the dirt.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      Charging base

    • Design

      Design features
      Translucent dust chamber
      Color
      Blue

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      460 x 160 x 160  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      508 x 335 x 490  mm
      Weight of product
      1.4  kg

    • Performance

      Airflow (max)
      530  l/s
      Sound power level
      76  dB
      Battery voltage
      4.8  V
      Charging time
      16-18  hour(s)
      Vacuum (max)
      2.9  kPa
      Runtime
      9  minute(s)
      Input power (max)
      56  W
      Suction power (max)
      9  W

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.5  l
      Filter system
      Wet and dry system

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