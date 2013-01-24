Home
    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Wet&Dry 4.8 V vacuum cleaner. Clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system. The aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      Slim charging base (for wall or table)

      Slim charging base (for wall or table)

      You can store the Philips Mini Vac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Looped handle ensure optimum grip

      Looped handle ensure optimum grip

      The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

      Powerful 4.8 V NiMH batteries

      Powerful 4.8 V NiMH batteries

      The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries of the Philips MiniVac do not cope with memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longerlasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.

      Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

      The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

      One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

      The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the MiniVac without touching the dirt.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        508 x 335 x 490 mm
        Weight of product
        1.4 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        460 x 160 x 160 mm

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5 L
        Filter system
        Wet and dry system

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Charging base

      • Design

        Design features
        Translucent dust chamber
        Color
        Blue

      • Performance

        Battery voltage
        4.8 V
        Input power (max)
        56 W
        Airflow (max)
        530 l/s
        Sound power level
        76 dB
        Runtime
        9 minute(s)
        Suction power (max)
        9 W
        Charging time
        16-18 hour(s)
        Vacuum (max)
        2.9 kPa

