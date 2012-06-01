FC6140/01
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 3.6 V vacuum cleaner. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle ensures a superior dust pick-up.See all benefits
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The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.
The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries of the Philips MiniVac do not cope with memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longerlasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.
You can store the Philips Mini Vac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.
The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.
The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Performance
Filtration
Usability
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