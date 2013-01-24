Even length at every angle
The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one pass even trim. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Even length at every angle
The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one pass even trim. See all benefits
Even length at every angle
The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one pass even trim. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Even length at every angle
The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one pass even trim. See all benefits
Trim your stubble in one stroke with our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system. It lifts low-lying hairs and guides them towards the sharp metal blades for a precise cut.
The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.
Adjust your combs with the zoom wheel to your preferred trimming length and achieve the beard style you want. Use the short beard comb for 0.4–10 mm lengths settings or the long beard comb from 10-20 mm.
0.2mm steps between 0.4-2mm for a precise short beard style; 0.5mm steps between 2-5mm to achieve an even 3-day beard; 1mm steps above 5mm for long beard maintenance.
Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get up to 90 minutes of cordless use, or simply use it plugged into the wall. Otherwise the quick charge function gives you a full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.
Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.
The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging, or full.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
Cutting system
Ease of use
Power
Service
Accessories