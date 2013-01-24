Home
wireless portable speaker

BT51W/00
  • Make room to dance Make room to dance Make room to dance
    Make room to dance

    Take your tunes out with the Bluetooth speaker that fits in your pocket. This tiny speaker gives you six hours play time and crisp sound, even at maximum volume. The wireless range is 10 m. Plenty of room to dance across the room. See all benefits

    Take your tunes out with the Bluetooth speaker that fits in your pocket. This tiny speaker gives you six hours play time and crisp sound, even at maximum volume. The wireless range is 10 m. Plenty of room to dance across the room. See all benefits

      Make room to dance

      • Bluetooth®
      • White

      1.5" full-range speaker. Crisp, clear sound

      Weighing just 90 g, you'll barely notice you're carrying this tiny speaker. The 1.5" full-range driver delivers crisp, clear sound even when you turn the volume up.

      5 hours play time

      The battery gives you 5 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes less than 3 hours, and is easy via the included micro USB cable.

      Bluetooth is ready to pair with power-on

      Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just power on the speaker and it's ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.

      Anti-clipping function. Turn it up without distortion

      Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps its high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.

      Up to 10 m wireless range

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.

      USB charging. Micro USB cable included

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick install guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Cable
        USB charging cable

      • Compatibility

        other Bluetooth-enabled device
        Yes
        work with
        up to iOS 10.2, Bluetooth 4.2 or below

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2W
        Sound System
        Mono

      • Power

        Battery type
        lithium polymer (built-in)
        Operating time on battery
        5  hr

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        8.1 x 9.5 x 11.3 cm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        6.1 x 6.1 x 7.6
        Product weight
        0.135  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.18  kg

      What's in the box?

      • Quick install guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

