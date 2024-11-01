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    BT50B wireless portable speaker

    BT50B/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    BT50B wireless portable speaker

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    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

    Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

    Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

    Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.

    Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

    Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

    Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

    Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

    Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

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