Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for effective use in the safety and comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with skin experts to develop this technology. For more than 10 years Philips carried out extensive consumer research on IPL technology with more than 2000 women.