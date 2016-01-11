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  • Firmly grips even fine hairs Firmly grips even fine hairs Firmly grips even fine hairs

    Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

    BRE630/00

    Overall rating / 5
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    Firmly grips even fine hairs

    The S-shaped handle helps steer all over the body. The widest head with ceramic discs epilates close to the skin to grap even fine hairs for quick and long lasting results . Wet & dry use with 5 accessories for personalized beauty routine.

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    Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

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    Firmly grips even fine hairs

    Easy to steer for effortless long lasting results

    • For legs, body and face
    • 5 accessories
    • Cordless and rechargeable
    • S-shaped handle design
    Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

    Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

    Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly, even fine hairs won’t slip from its grip.

    Extra wide epilator head

    Extra wide epilator head

    Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

    Patented epilation system

    Patented epilation system

    All of our Philips epilators have a unique system where the tweezers lift and gather the lying hair, guide them to the pulling point firmly grabbing and pulling out the hair. Combined with the unique round ceramic discs it epilates closer to the skin for optimal results and more gentleness.

    Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

    Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

    For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

    Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

    Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

    The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

    Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

    Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

    For more gentleness in all different body areas it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for hair from underarm and bikini

    Includes massage cap

    Includes massage cap

    Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

    S-shaped handle for easy maneuverability on all body areas

    The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.

    Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs

    Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs for best epilation results for all body parts.

    Body care heads for personalized and convenient solutions

    Body care heads will bring more personalized and convenient solutions to her individual beauty routine for hair removal and beyond.

    Always use at a 90 degree angle for the best performance

    The Philips Satinelle will always give you the best performance when used at a 90 degree angle.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Basic pouch
      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes
      Facial area cap
      Yes
      Delicate area cap
      Yes
      Massage cap
      Yes
      Shaving heads
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • 5 min quick charge
      • Rechargeable
      • 1.5 hour charging time
      Usage time
      up to 40 minutes

    • Technical specifications

      Number of catching points
      32
      Number of discs
      17
      Voltage
      15V / 5.4W
      Pulling actions/second speed 1
      960
      Pulling actions/second speed 2
      1066

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2 settings

    • Ease of use

      Cordless
      Yes
      Handle
      S-shape handle
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Opti-light
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Ceramic discs
      Epilation system
      Patented epilation system
      Epilator head
      30 mm

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