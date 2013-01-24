Home
  • More styles on demand More styles on demand More styles on demand
    Every day a different look! From to perfectly polished, straight, volumized, curly hair to updos and more, create more than 15 styles with the new Philips Multi-Styler with style guide. See all benefits

      More styles on demand

      15 attachments and style guide for various looks

      • 15+ styles in a box
      • 15 attachments & accessories
      • Style Guide
      • OneClick Technology
      80mm straightener for sleek results

      80mm straightener for sleek results

      80mm straightening plates for perfect sleek results.

      25mm curling barrel for tight to loose curls

      25mm curling barrel for tight to loose curls

      25mm curling barrel for perfect tight to loose curls.

      32mm hot brush for luxurious volume

      32mm hot brush for luxurious volume

      Simply brush your hair for creating perfectly volumptious results.

      Style guide and 11 useful hair accessories for 15+ styles

      Style guide and 11 useful hair accessories for 15+ styles

      Including a style guide and all accessories you need to create 15+ styles! The style kit includes 2 elastic bands, 4 elastic mini scrunchies, a hair clip and 4 bobby pins, a comb and 2 spiral grips for easy hairstyling. A hair loop, pull hair pin, hair grip, banana clip and a side comb will enable you to experiment and create fabulous styles!

      OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

      OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

      Changing attachments has never been quicker or easier with the muti-styler’s OneClick design. Simply click on and push the button, holding the cool tip, to release.

      160°C to 210°C styling temperature settings

      160°C to 210°C styling temperature settings

      2 temperature settings for perfect results. Choose from a professional high temperatures for straightening to achieve long lasting results while caring for your hair.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 45 sec

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 45 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 45 seconds.

      LED indicator for styling with optimal temperature

      LED indicator for styling with optimal temperature

      The ready to use indicator shows when the styler has reached the right temperature. The soft, white LED light changes from a soft pulse to constant to easily show when it’s ready for use.

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Curler
        Yes
        Straightener
        Yes
        Hot brush
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Style guide
        with 15 easy to create styles
        Elastic band
        2
        Hair loop
        Yes
        Hair clips
        Yes
        Hair pins
        4
        Banana clip
        Yes
        Elastic mini scrunchy
        4
        Spiral grip
        2
        Comb
        Yes
        Hair grip
        Yes
        Pull hair pin
        Yes
        Side comb
        Yes

      • Features

        Coating of heated parts
        Ceramic
        Barrel diameter
        Curler 25  mm
        Barrel diameter
        Heated brush 32mm
        Straightener size
        30x80 mm
        Cool tip
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes
        OneClick release technology
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Heat settings
        2
        Styling temperature
        180°C - 210°C
        Heater type
        PTC
        Heat-up time
        45 sec
        Cable length
        1.8 m
        Plate size
        • Curler 90 mm
        • Heated brush 90 mm
        Voltage
        110-240V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

