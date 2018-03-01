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    StyleCare Multi-Styler

    BHH822/00

    Overall rating / 5
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    More styles on demand

    Every day a different look! From to perfectly polished, straight, volumized, curly hair to updos and more, create more than 15 styles with the new Philips Multi-Styler with style guide.

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    StyleCare Multi-Styler

    Similar products

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    More styles on demand

    15 attachments and style guide for various looks

    • 15+ styles in a box
    • 15 attachments & accessories
    • Style Guide
    • OneClick Technology
    80mm straightener for sleek results

    80mm straightener for sleek results

    80mm straightening plates for perfect sleek results.

    25mm curling barrel for tight to loose curls

    25mm curling barrel for tight to loose curls

    25mm curling barrel for perfect tight to loose curls.

    32mm hot brush for luxurious volume

    32mm hot brush for luxurious volume

    Simply brush your hair for creating perfectly volumptious results.

    Style guide and 11 useful hair accessories for 15+ styles

    Style guide and 11 useful hair accessories for 15+ styles

    Including a style guide and all accessories you need to create 15+ styles! The style kit includes 2 elastic bands, 4 elastic mini scrunchies, a hair clip and 4 bobby pins, a comb and 2 spiral grips for easy hairstyling. A hair loop, pull hair pin, hair grip, banana clip and a side comb will enable you to experiment and create fabulous styles!

    OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

    OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

    Changing attachments has never been quicker or easier with the muti-styler’s OneClick design. Simply click on and push the button, holding the cool tip, to release.

    160°C to 210°C styling temperature settings

    160°C to 210°C styling temperature settings

    2 temperature settings for perfect results. Choose from a professional high temperatures for straightening to achieve long lasting results while caring for your hair.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 45 sec

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 45 sec

    This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 45 seconds.

    LED indicator for styling with optimal temperature

    LED indicator for styling with optimal temperature

    The ready to use indicator shows when the styler has reached the right temperature. The soft, white LED light changes from a soft pulse to constant to easily show when it’s ready for use.

    Protective ceramic coating

    Protective ceramic coating

    Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

    Auto shut-off for safe usage

    Auto shut-off for safe usage

    This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Curler
      Yes
      Straightener
      Yes
      Hot brush
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Comb
      Yes
      Hair clips
      Yes
      Elastic band
      2
      Hair loop
      Yes
      Style guide
      with 15 easy to create styles
      Banana clip
      Yes
      Elastic mini scrunchy
      4
      Hair grip
      Yes
      Hair pins
      4
      Pull hair pin
      Yes
      Side comb
      Yes
      Spiral grip
      2

    • Technical specifications

      Heat-up time
      45 sec
      Voltage
      110-240V
      Heater Type
      PTC
      Plate size
      • Curler 90 mm
      • Heated brush 90 mm
      Heat settings
      2
      Cable length
      1.8 m
      Styling temperature
      180°C - 210°C

    • Features

      Cool tip
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Barrel diameter
      Curler 25  mm
      Coating of heated parts
      Ceramic
      Storage hook
      Yes
      OneClick release technology
      Yes
      Barrel diameter
      Heated brush 32mm
      Straightener size
      30x80 mm

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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