2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHD002/03
Powerful drying with care
The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1600W, while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Easy to use with 3 heat & speed settings and cool shot.
1600W
ThermoProtect setting
3 heat & speed settings
This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
The nozzle focuses the airflow for precision styling and touch-ups.
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