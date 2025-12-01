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2 year warranty

StyleCare BHB868/00 Sublime Ends Curler

Discontinued

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StyleCare BHB868/00 Sublime Ends Curler

BHB868/00

StyleCare BHB868/00 Sublime Ends Curler

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual - English (US)

  • version: 3
  • PDF file, 7.2 MB
  • 1 December 2025

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • version: 3
  • ZIP file, 1.8 MB
  • 3 April 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting