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2 year warranty
StyleCare BHB868/00 Sublime Ends Curler
Discontinued
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BHB868/00
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User Manual - English (US)
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (5)
Can I use my Philips Curler on short hair?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam
My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself