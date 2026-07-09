If your Philips Hair Dryer or Straightener turns off by itself during use, follow our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.
Depending on your hair styler model it may have an auto shut off function. This means that when your styler is inactive for 60 minutes, it automatically turns off. This is for your own safety. Just turn the styler on again and continue using it.
Some Philips Hair Stylers turn off when they get overheated. In this case, we advise you to stop using the styler for a little while. After a few minutes when the styler has cooled down you can turn it back on again.
If your Philips Hair Dryer suddenly stops working during use, check its grill at the back to see if it is blocked by dust or hair. In this case, clean your hair dryer by following the instructions in your user manual. If you have tried the options above but your styling device continues to turn off during use, please contact us for further support.