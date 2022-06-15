Search terms

EN
AR

Philips One by Sonicare

Brush head

BH1022/04
Overall rating / 5
1 award
  • One up your brushing One up your brushing One up your brushing
    -{discount-value}

    Philips One by Sonicare Brush head

    BH1022/04
    Overall rating / 5
    1 award

    One up your brushing

    Easy-to-switch replaceable brush heads for your new electric One. To keep your brush fresh, change it every 90 days. Which color is your One? See all benefits

    Philips One by Sonicare Brush head

    One up your brushing

    Easy-to-switch replaceable brush heads for your new electric One. To keep your brush fresh, change it every 90 days. Which color is your One? See all benefits

    One up your brushing

    Easy-to-switch replaceable brush heads for your new electric One. To keep your brush fresh, change it every 90 days. Which color is your One? See all benefits

    Philips One by Sonicare Brush head

    One up your brushing

    Easy-to-switch replaceable brush heads for your new electric One. To keep your brush fresh, change it every 90 days. Which color is your One? See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Philips One by Sonicare

      One up your brushing

      • 2 brush heads for your One
      • The One that cleans better
      • The One in multiple colors
      Brush for 90 days with one battery

      Brush for 90 days with one battery

      Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.

      Good vibrations

      Good vibrations

      Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Microvibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.

      A color for every style

      A color for every style

      From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.

      Subscription for your One to keep your brush fresh

      Subscription for your One to keep your brush fresh

      Maintaining your toothbrush should be easy. Subscribe to have replacement brush heads and a new battery automatically delivered to your home every 90 days. No worries, just great teeth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Brush head compatibility
        • Only compatible with
        • Philips One handles

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 Philips One brush heads

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Midnight Blue

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 90 days

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.