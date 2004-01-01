Search terms

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Soft flexible fabric case for easy transportation

      Carry your CD Soundmachine wherever you like – in its very own case. Made with a soft pliant fabric, the bag cushions your Soundmachine from knocks and bumps, while its handles further ensure safe and easy passage. With well-designed openings in front of the speaker and over essential control buttons, the attractive bag lets you enjoy great music even while your Soundmachine is in it. The bag also hides the buttons that are not frequently used – like the one that locks the CD door. Should you want to take your player out of the bag, a zip gives quick access for no-fuss removal.

      Maximum volume limit for safe listening

      Prolonged exposure to sound at high volumes can cause irreversible damage to the ears. To help ensure you and your loved ones always listen at safe volumes, your Philips CD Soundmachine comes pre-set with the maximum volume at which music can be played. Even if your child has headphones on and you can’t hear what he is listening to, you can rest assured that it won’t ever be too loud. Philips delivers with you in mind, for your peace of mind.

      CD door lock for uninterrupted music playback on the go

      The Philips CD Soundmachine is designed to sit horizontally or vertically, and engineered to perform brilliantly in both positions. To ensure that the CD door does not flip open accidentally when the player is placed vertically, the door is constructed to open only at the push of a button. A CD door lock is also available, securing the door against unintentional button pushing. This sliding lock is located atop the Soundmachine, out of the reach of small playful hands, and is hidden while in the player is in its bag. At Philips, every little thing matters.

      Small and lightweight

      This Philips sound system has a compact and attractive design packed with full multimedia features. Keep in touch with your contacts and friends with ease, and maximize the phone's features for a great mobile experience on the go.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

