Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

GoZero

Hydration bottle

AWP2788YL/10
Overall rating / 5
  • Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere! Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere! Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!
    -{discount-value}

    GoZero Hydration bottle

    AWP2788YL/10
    Overall rating / 5

    Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

    Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    GoZero Hydration bottle

    Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

    Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits

    Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

    Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    GoZero Hydration bottle

    Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

    Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all water-purifiers

      Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

      • 20oz/590ml
      • UV sterilization
      • Stainless steel, insulated
      • Sunshine yellow

      Stay hydrated with a cleaner bottle and worry-free water

      A clean and odor-free bottle, thanks to the UV-C LED technology which prevents smell from growing by destroying the DNA of odor-causing bacteria. It's also a portable water purification device and perfect for outdoors and traveling - it provides safe drinking water by eliminating up to 99.999% of waterborne pathogens.*

      Bottle remains clean and water stays fresh

      The UV-C LED light automatically activates every 2 hours to keep your bottle clean and water fresh.

      Easily recharge the bottle with the magnetic USB cable

      The battery lasts for up to 1 month, and can easily be recharged with the magnetic USB cable.

      Safe drinking water without relying on bottled water

      Safe drinking water anytime and anywhere, without the cost or the waste of bottled water.

      Double-wall insulation keeps the temperature for hours

      Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps the cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours.

      Food grade stainless steel bottle

      The bottle is made of 18/8 food grade stainless steel. Durability and safety guaranteed.

      Dishwasher-safe

      All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter and the cap.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Bottle capacity
        590ml/20oz
        Bottle material
        18/8 stainless steel
        Thermal insulation
        • Keeps cold for 24 hours
        • Keeps hot for 12 hours
        Color
        Sunshine yellow
        Lid material
        BPA-free
        Battery
        Rechargeable lithium battery

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.