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    AT10 wireless portable speaker

    AT10/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    AT10 wireless portable speaker

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    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

    Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

    Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

    Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

    Up to 20-hour music playback

    Up to 20-hour music playback

    This player's long-lasting power comes in the form of 20 hours of continuous music playback or FM radio listening - all on a single charge.

    USB Direct and SD card slot for MP3 music playback

    USB Direct and SD card slot for MP3 music playback

    FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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