Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime
Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier keeps homes healthy and comfy. The HEPA filter purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants, and the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air across the room - warmed, or as a refreshing breeze. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The purification function is suitable for a room size of up to 42 m² **. Optimum 360° airflow intake design and high ultra-fine particle filtering efficiency drive purification performance of up to 165 m³/hr of Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) *. It can effectively clean the air of a 20 m² room in 17.5 minutes.
HEPA filtration system removes 99.95 % of particles as small as 0.003 µm ***. 3-layer system: pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. The pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair. Afterwards, the HEPA filter traps viruses, bacteria, household dust, pet dander, pollen, outdoor pollution, dust mite, mold spores, smoke and other allergens and pollutants. Finally, the activated carbon filter removes harmful gases and unpleasant odors.
Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 µm and displays it in real- time with both numerical and color-coded feedback. The color bar provides a visual indication of the indoor air high quality, ranging from blue (good), purple (fair), pink (poor) to red (very poor). The real-time display also shows indoor temperature and filter change alert.
Delivers a gentle stream of fresh air, ideal for making rooms experiencing warmer temperatures more comfortable. The fan mode only blows out purified air, ensuring you breathe and enjoy clean and refreshing air at home.
Ceramic element heats up the air in just 3 seconds to deal with cooler environments quickly. The heater mode only blows out purified air, letting you breathe and enjoy clean and cozy air at home.
Adjustable 350° oscillation enables to circulate the air as you need it across the room.
Choose from 3-speed fan levels: 7.5 W, 15 W and 25 W or 3-speed heat levels: 1250 W, 1500 W and 2200 W. It always delivers purified air in any setting, so you enjoy and breathe pure and clean air.
3-level setting for lights display. Fully lit option displays a light ring to indicate heater or fan mode and the air quality sensor. Partially lit option shows only the air quality sensor. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.
Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades, providing added safety.
Magnetic remote control provides simple operation and returns easily to the dock in the device.
