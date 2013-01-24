Your personal road safety guardian
Enjoy peace of mind while driving, Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Feel guarded thanks to automated safety functions; Collision Detection, Emergency EasyCature, and Fatigue Alert. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.
In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.
The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver’s fatigue , and will indicate a visual and acoustic warning message when the driver should be taking a rest.
Capture vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition
Instant replay to clarify responsibility on the spot, with proof stamped evidence, to support & speed up insurance claim process
Philips EasyCapture ensures fast and easy emergency recording buttons at hand. Capture and save everything that happens on the road when you need it: one button clearly identified on the device, and one on the cigarette lighter adaptor.
Capture sharpest details, day and night. With optimized Night View.
Philips brought its worldwide automotive expertise to provide the best in-car performance and a long-lasting quality. High vibration and temperature resistance CE/ FCC certified for safe installation and use Sturdy mounting with easy fitting and adjustment.
Capture more of the scene with a proven 156° degree super wide angle
