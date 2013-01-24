Home
Series 1000

Air Purifier

AC1215/90
    AC1215/90
    Healthier air, always

    Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. It is quiet as whisper to help you and your family sleep better. See all benefits

    Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. It is quiet as whisper to help you and your family sleep better. See all benefits

    Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. It is quiet as whisper to help you and your family sleep better. See all benefits

    Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. It is quiet as whisper to help you and your family sleep better. See all benefits

      Healthier air, always

      Cleaner Nights, Energized Days

      • Removes 99.97% particles @3nm
      • Air quality color feedback
      • Up to 32 m2/ 344 ft2
      • Auto & Sleep mode
      Superior Purification that can be applied to max 63m2 room

      Superior Purification that can be applied to max 63m2 room

      Vitashield IPS with its aerodynamic design and NanoProtect Pro Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 270 m3/hr. It can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02um. Also it filters out harmful gases such as formaldehyde and TVOC.

      Special auto-purification mode effectively removes pollution

      Special auto-purification mode effectively removes pollution

      Indoor PM2.5 levels can increase far above local guidelines because of outdoor pollution or daily activities like cooking, cleaning etc. The smart air sensor can detect PM2.5 levels and boost the air purifier’s speed to deal with the pollution.

      Quieter and constant clean air delivery during sleep

      Quieter and constant clean air delivery during sleep

      Night sensing mode is developed especially for your bedroom; The air purifier rapidly prepares your bedroom air for sleep and constantly monitors your bedroom air quality, delivering clean air while you sleep. The dimmed and/or switched off lights and the low sound help you and your family sleep better.

      Healthy air protect alert for filter lifetime with accuracy

      Healthy air protect alert for filter lifetime with accuracy

      The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning - to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always.

      Real-time air quality feedback

      Real-time air quality feedback

      The color ring on dashboard provides a clear view on air quality by 4-step color, ranging from blue (good allergen & particle level) to red (bad allergen & particle level).

      Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid

      Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid

      Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

      Touch UI with display

      Touch UI with display

      Touch UI with display

      Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings

      Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings

      Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

      The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Air quality sensor(s)
        Particle
        Color of control panel
        Black
        Control panel type
        Touch
        Fan speed indicators
        1,2,3,-Turbo
        Color(s)
        White

      • Performance

        Filters out PM2.5
        99.97  %
        Filters out viruses
        99.9  %
        CADR (cigarette smoke)
        270  m³/h
        Filters out bacteria
        99.9  %

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Effective area
        Up to 63  m²
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        50  W
        Sound level
        33  dB(A)
        Voltage
        220  V

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        541 x 325 x 211  mm

