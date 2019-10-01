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  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe

    Vision More vision

    9006PRB1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.

    See all benefits

    Vision More vision

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

    • Type of lamp: HB4
    • 12 V,55 W
    • Up to 30% more vision
    • Best value for money
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Vision bulbs project 30% more light than standard halogens

    Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. The Vision bulbs produce a longer beam for greater safety and comfort. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

    Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

    Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps to prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

    Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

    It is highly recommended to replace your headlight bulbs in pairs for symmetric light performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      Up to 30% more vision
      Product highlight
      30% More light

    • Product description

      Application
      Dual beam
      Base
      P22d
      DOT Compliant
      Yes
      Range
      Vision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      HB4

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      400+ hrs

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      Up to 3200 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Voltage
      12  V
      Wattage
      55  W

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8711500247261
      EAN3
      8711500247278

    • Packed product information

      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

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