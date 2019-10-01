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  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe

    X-tremeVision Xenon car headlight bulb

    85415XVS1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing up to 50% more vision, this high-power xenon lighting solution provides maximum brightness for maximum visibility to satisfy the needs of the most demanding drivers. Philips Xenon X-tremeVision is the ultimate choice for drivers.

    See all benefits

    X-tremeVision Xenon car headlight bulb

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Up to 50% more vision

    • Type of lamp: D1S
    • 85 V,35 W
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

    Award winning car lamp manufacturer

    Award winning car lamp manufacturer

    Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

    Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

    Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

    Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a mattter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

    Better visibility for safer driving

    Xenon X-treme Vision provides you with a better reactivity thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination as a matter of fact the 4800K color temperature increases the visual confort.

    Xenon X-treme vision is the ultimate performance solution

    Xenon X-tremeVision lamps are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam, Xenon X-treme vision helps you to see obstacles earlier and improves the side perception. By producing even more light, Xenon X-treme vision lamps stasify the most demanding drivers while maintaining its high Origianl Equipment quality and superior perrformance.

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      Up to 50% more light

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PK32d-2
      Designation
      D1S X-tremeVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      X-tremeVision
      Technology
      Xenon
      Type
      D1S

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      2500h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      3200 ±450  lm
      Color temperature
      4800±600  K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      35  W
      Voltage
      85  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      85415XVS1
      Ordering code
      36458333

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      S1
      EAN1
       8727900364583 
      EAN3
       8727900364613 

    • Packed product information

      Width
      6.8  cm
      Height
      14  cm
      Net weight per piece
      73.2  g
      Gross weight per piece
      152.5  g
      Length
      12.5  cm
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      2

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      14.6  cm
      Width
      13.1  cm
      Height
      14  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.305  kg

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