Warranty terms and conditions

Register your lamp within 30 days from the date of purchase. The warranty is valid for up to 7 years or a maximum of 150,000 km, whichever comes first. The warranty is valid for non-commercial use only. This warranty is applicable to genuine Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps only. Philips is not responsible for the mounting nor the postage - even if the failure happens during the warranty period. To claim your warranty, keep your warranty certificate and proof of purchase for the entire duration of the warranty. The general Philips warranty conditions also applies: www.philips.com/warranty