Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

It is vital to be able to quickly spot and identify road markings and signs when driving in the dark. With the Xenon WhiteVision lamps you get an intense, uniform white light. Coupled with a high color temperature, the headlights provide stronger contrast and better reflections from objects and signs. And you’ll enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience. The fact is many road traffic accidents are caused by overtired drivers losing concentration. This whiter light helps you maintain concentration and stay alert when driving at night.