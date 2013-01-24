Home
4K UHD LED Android TV

75PUT8265/56
    4K UHD LED Android TV

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great. See all benefits

      4K UHD LED Android TV

      with Ambilight 3-sided

      • 189 cm (75")
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      Philips 4K UHD TV. Vibrant HDR picture.

      Philips 4K UHD TV. Vibrant HDR picture.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa. The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week, and Netflix next week-no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and center. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • HDR10+
        • Micro Dimming Pro

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        Other connections
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Antenna IEC75
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 V~ 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        35W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Sound
        • Smart Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Dolby Atmos
        Speaker configuration
        10Wx2 full range speaker+15W Woofer

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1899  mm
        Box height
        1116  mm
        Box depth
        200  mm
        Set Width
        1683  mm
        Set Height
        974  mm
        Set Depth
        111.3  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1683  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        1036.5  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        313  mm
        Product weight
        35  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        36.2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        46  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        600 x 400 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand
        • Remote Control
        Included batteries
        2 x AAA Batteries

      • Android TV

        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*
        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiSleep
        • AmbiWakeup
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Game Mode
        • Lounge mode
        • Wall colour adaptive

      • Smart TV Features

        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Netflix
        • YouTube

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control
      • Included batteries: 2 x AAA Batteries

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in UK, Germany, Austria)
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.