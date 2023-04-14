2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PUT7805/56
Discover new dimensions with the Philips Ambilight
Add new dimensions to your viewing with Philips Ambilight, setting the mood for movies, music or gaming. Picture quality is as brilliant as the content you love. This Philips Smart TV comes with built in a Alexa one touch Home button.
139 cm (55")
DOLBY VISION and DOLBY ATMOS
Major HDR formats supported
P5 Perfect Picture Engine
The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Hat7
14/04/2023
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
Poor connectivity via hdmi or other way of
Most app not available in their app store Hangs alot
This review was made for 7800 series 70PUT7805 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2022-12-14
This review was made for 7800 series 70PUT7805 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2022-12-14
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries. Voice functions may be limited in some countries