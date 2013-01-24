Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
Discover new dimensions with Alexa and Ambilight.
Add new dimensions to your viewing. This Philips Smart TV comes with built-in Alexa, so you can control it with your voice. Ambilight sets the mood for movies, music, or gaming. Picture quality is as brilliant as the content you love. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.
SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.
Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV. You can ask Alexa to change channels, switch to your gaming console, or control smart-home devices like your lights and thermostat. You can do all this and more with Alexa.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
Now you can control your Saphi TV by Google devices, like Google Home, Google Nest and Google Nest mini. Watch and play your favorite streaming content on Saphi TV by Google devices.
