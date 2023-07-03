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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

OLED 8 series4K UHD LED Smart TV

55OLED805/56

5

| (2) Reviews

Sophisticated performance. Minimalist design.

Immerse yourself in a sharp, polished picture with natural colors and rich contrast. This slim, elegant Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and fluid motion to the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully.

See all benefits

4K UHD OLED Android TV

Sophisticated performance. Minimalist design.

  • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV

  • Dolby Atmos cinematic sound

  • P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine

  • Android TV

The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

Philips OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

Philips OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

With a Philips OLED TV, you get a wider viewing angle and a uniquely lifelike HDR picture where every scene feels impressively real. Blacks are deeper, colors more vibrant, and details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2
1

03/07/2023

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

easy to use all specs.android is good ambilight

philips trusted brand.excellent product.picture quality amazing

This review was made for OLED 8 series 65OLED805 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2023-01-03

This review was made for OLED 8 series 65OLED805 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2023-01-03

03/07/2023

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Philips oled is amazing

Specially ambilight technology and android use very friendly..looks great

This review was made for OLED 8 series 55OLED805 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2023-03-03

This review was made for OLED 8 series 55OLED805 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2023-03-03

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Disclaimers

  1. Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)

  2. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  3. Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.

  4. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  5. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  6. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  7. Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.