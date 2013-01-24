Sophisticated performance. Minimalist design.
Immerse yourself in a sharp, polished picture with natural colors and rich contrast. This slim, elegant Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and fluid motion to the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully. See all benefits
With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
With a Philips OLED TV, you get a wider viewing angle and a uniquely lifelike HDR picture where every scene feels impressively real. Blacks are deeper, colors more vibrant, and details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced.
Philips P5 processor with AI dual picture engine delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
With a Philips HDR10+ TV, picture quality is even more immersive and lifelike. Dynamic metadata enables your TV to adjust brightness levels from frame to frame. From bright skies to candlelit temples, colours look real. Original details are preserved. Contrast is impeccable.
Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week, and Rakuten TV and Netflix next week-no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and center. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.
A Philips Android TV with the Google Assistant lets you control your TV, and more, with your voice. Want to find content and apps, play games, or get answers on screen? Just ask. You can even control Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices.
The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Android TV
Smart TV Features
Processing
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Multimedia Applications
Power
Sound
Dimensions
Accessories